Franklin case rate climbs above state reopening limit. But Tri-Cities vaccinations rising

The new case rate for COVID-19 topped 200 on Thursday in Franklin County and Tri-Cities public health officials expect to continue to see it rise in the near term.

The case rate reported Thursday of 209 new cases per 100,000 people over two weeks exceeds the limit of less than 200 set by the Washington state Department of Health.

If Franklin County’s case rate remains that high when the next state assessment is done on May 3 — and it also has too many new COVID-19 hospital patients — it will be required to drop from its current Phase 3 of reopening back to Phase 2.

“We don’t want to go back a phase. That would be devastating to our businesses,” said Heather Hill, infectious disease supervisor for the Benton Franklin Health District, speaking on the Kadlec on Call podcast recorded Wednesday evening.

However, Franklin County has quickly dropped its case rate before and should be able to again if people continue to be vaccinated and take precautions, such as wearing masks in public, said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties, at a Thursday news media briefing.

Franklin County has had spikes in cases following holidays over the last year, but unlike much of the rest of the state, has then seen case counts drop fairly soon to pre-holiday levels, she said.

Public health officials had warned that there could be a spike in cases in the Tri-Cities area following Easter and spring break.

The Tri-Cities area was in the same situation a month ago, with Franklin County case rates above 200. They dropped by the state’s latest assessment on March 12, and Franklin County was not among the three counties in the state reverting to Phase 2 of reopening.

There is time for the case rate to drop again before the Washington state Department of Health next evaluates counties for reopening on May 3, Dr. Person said.

“We are not as concerned as long as we see that post-holiday disease increase drop back, as people return back to their regular activities and return back to following appropriate infection prevention,” Dr. Person said.

Benton County’s case rate is easily meeting state metrics at 148 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks, as of Thursday.

New cases of COVID-19 are increasing most rapidly in the Tri-Cities among young people, a trend seen across the state, as the number of new daily cases rises locally and statewide, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.

But the Tri-Cities area has the chance as of Thursday to change that, said Dr. Person.

Vaccination progress

Limited numbers of adults younger than 60 have been eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine until Thursday, April 15, dubbed “Vax Day.”

It was the first day that any person in Washington state age 16 or older was eligible for the vaccine.

Currently 29% of people 18 and older in Benton County have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Dr. Person said. Franklin County has 23% of adults vaccinated.

Franklin County’s vaccine rates are likely lower because a larger percentage of the population there struggles with access to medical care, which also may make it more difficult for them to get a vaccine, said Dr. Person.

Not speaking English, not having a car or not being able to use the internet to find an appointment can be hurdles in getting a vaccine.

In addition, Franklin County’s population tends to be younger than Benton County’s population.

The two counties have yet to meet the Benton Franklin Health District’s goal of getting a minimum of 70% of people 65 and older vaccinated. They are at risk of severe cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and death.

People 65 and older have been eligible for the vaccine since January, with the age limit expanded to those 60 and older before all adults became eligible.

In Benton County, 67% of people 65 and older have been vaccinated and in Franklin County 62% of people 65 and older have been vaccinated.

Although having COVID-19 also provides immunity, vaccines can provide stable and longer lasting protection, Dr. Person said. It is not known how long the immunity lasts for those who had the disease.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, go to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov or call the Washington state COVID-19 Assistance Hotline at 800-525-0127.

Tri-Cities new COVID cases

The Tri-Cities had 52 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.

It brings the number of new cases so far this week — starting with the weekend — to an average of 45 per day.

That is up from new cases averaging 34 a day last week and 37 the week before.

The Tri-Cities area continues to see outbreaks.

On Thursday the local health district reported nine outbreaks of at least two cases each linked to nine businesses, with four investigations pending. There was one school outbreak, with another investigation pending.

The number of people hospitalized locally for treatment of COVID-19 dropped by one to 18 as of Thursday, which is the same number reported earlier this week.

The number of local COVID hospital patients has ranged this year from as high as 66 in January to as low as eight earlier this month.

The 18 patients on Thursday accounted for 4.5% of the 404 patients in the Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser hospitals.

The new cases reported Wednesday included 31 in Benton County and 21 in Franklin County.

They bring total cases confirmed with positive test results in the Tri-Cities area since the start of the pandemic to 27,162, including 15,588 in Benton County and 11,574 in Franklin County.

A total of 308 Tri-Cities area deaths due to complications of COVID-19 have been reported since the start of the pandemic, including 208 residents of Benton County and 100 of Franklin County.

The local health district reports recent COVID deaths once a week, on Fridays.