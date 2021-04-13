Thousands received J&J COVID vaccine in Tri-Cities — what to do if you got it or plan to

An estimated 7,000 people in the Tri-Cities area have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that has been linked to rare but serious side effects, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.

Both Tri-Cities area pharmacies and clinics have given some of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since it was approved for use in the United States in late February.

In addition, a limited number of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses were scheduled to be given at the Tri-Cities fairgrounds this week.

People scheduled for those vaccines will receive an email and should reschedule an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which also is being given at the Benton County Fairgrounds this week.

People who have received the vaccine in the last three weeks should contact their doctor if they develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath.

The risk of complications for those who got the vaccine more than a month ago appears to be very low, according to the Washington state Department of Health.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not been as easy to find locally as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, but has been popular because it requires a single shot.

The other two approved COVID-19 vaccines require a second “booster” shot several weeks after the first to be fully effective.

On Tuesday the Washington state Department of Health said the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be stopped at least temporarily in Washington state. In Washington state about 149,000 doses have been administered.

The state said the pause was being taken out of an abundance of caution after six U.S. patients, none known to live in Washington state, developed serious blood clots combined with low platelet counts. All were under 50.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more information.