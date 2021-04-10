8,000 COVID vaccine doses ready at Tri-Cities fairgrounds. Ages 16 and over now eligible

The Tri-Cities fairgrounds is preparing to give more than 8,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in the coming week as eligibility in Washington state expands March 15 to anyone 16 or older.

Hours at the Benton County Fairgrounds drive-thru clinic will be extended to as late at 8 p.m. as more adults of working age are eligible.

Pfizer vaccine and a limited amount of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.

Pfizer vaccine requires a follow-up booster shot three weeks after the first dose for full effectiveness, but just one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is needed.

To register for a free vaccine Tuesday through Saturday at the fairgrounds, go to prepmod.doh.wa.gov and click on “Find a Clinic.” On the next page scroll down and check all pages for open appointments at the Benton County Fairgrounds listed separately for each day.

An appointment also may be made by calling the Washington state COVID-19 Assistance Hotline at 800-525-0127, which can provide help in multiple languages.

If there are open appointments, people seeking a vaccine may receive help registering on site.

Enter the fairgrounds at 1500 S. Oak Street from 10th Avenue.

Those needing a second Pfizer dose from the fairgrounds will need to register for it as an appointment is not automatically created when the first shot is given.

People who cannot find their card may be able to access their vaccination record at the Washington state Department of Health’s online immunization records system at wa.myir.net.

Washington state also maintains a list of additional places with open appointments at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

Places with vaccine appointments available within 50 miles will be shown when you enter your zip code.

On Friday evening appointments were listed as available at Tri-Cities Community Health in Pasco and Kennewick; two Pasco Rite Aids; Rx Pharmacy in Richland; Richland and Kennewick Safeway/Albertsons; Reliance Pharmacy in Kennewick; Walgreen in Kennewick; Costco in Kennewick and On Scene Medical Services in Kennewick.

The state Department of Health says that more than 125,500 COVID vaccine shots have been given in Benton and Franklin counties and more than 49,000 people are fully vaccinated.