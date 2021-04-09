200 pop-up COVID vaccine appointments offered Sunday in Pasco

The COVID-19 testing site at Columbia Basin College in Pasco will also be used to give free COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people on Sunday.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine will be given. Only a single dose is needed — unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

With a decline in cases since the start of the year, staff at the testing site has time there to also give vaccines, said Ben Shearer with the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

Sunday was picked for the pop-up clinic because the Tri-Cities fairgrounds drive-thru clinic does not have contracts with workers there to offer the vaccinations on Sundays.

Appointments for 200 are available Sunday at the CBC site at 3110 W. Argent Road.

Reservations are available at bit.ly/SunCVvaccine.

Those currently eligible for the COVID vaccine include anyone 60 or older and workers in health care, restaurant, food processing, agriculture, manufacturing and construction jobs. Anyone with two qualifying underlying health conditions also are eligible.