Tri-Cities Safeway, Albertsons now scheduling COVID vaccine appointments

Albertsons and Safeway stores across Washington, including four in the Tri-Cities, are now taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

A company spokeswoman said that each location currently gets about 100 doses each week. She said appointments typically are being claimed within an hour of being posted, but new appointments will be added each Sunday.

“As dose allocations increase, so too will the opportunity to secure an appointment,” said Tairsa Cate Worman, a communications manager. “When an appointment is booked, the vaccination is guaranteed, including the second dose.”

The grocery store chain announced earlier this month that more of its 170 pharmacies in the state would be offering appointments and it would begin administering more vaccines starting Feb. 11.

Albertsons Companies, including Safeway, Albertsons, and Haggen, also is working with senior centers, organizations and other groups that support underserved community members to provide direct vaccine access.

In Kennewick, Safeway will be working with Northwest Harvest to distribute vaccine doses to people who otherwise might not be able to get the vaccine, said a news release.

Details on how those would be scheduled or delivered were not immediately available.

Others who are eligible under the state’s tiered system for the vaccine can for available appointments at https://mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.

The company has recommended checking back often for available appointments.

The Tri-Cities has Safeway stores at 1803 George Washington Way in Richland and 2825 W. Kennewick Ave. in Kennewick and Albertsons stores at 690 Gage Blvd. in Richland and 5204 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick.

For more places giving COVID vaccines, check at bit.ly/BFHDvaccinesites, where the Benton Franklin Health District maintains a list of pharmacies, hospitals and medical clinics.