Tri-Cities remains stuck in Phase 1 of reopening. Most of the state will be in Phase 2 Monday

The entire state of Washington, except the South Central Region that includes the Tri-Cities, will move to Phase 2 of reopening on Monday.

Most indoor restaurant and bar service, small indoor gatherings and indoor fitness center use at 25% capacity are not allowed until Phase 2.

The six counties that make up the South Central Region failed to meet two of the state’s requirements for reopening — a low rate of positive COVID test results and a declining trend in new COVID patients in hospitals.

The eight regions of the state are required to meet at least three of four goals in Gov. Jay Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan for the COVID pandemic.

The South Central Region of Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Walla Walla, Columbia and Kittitas counties met goals for declining numbers of new cases over two weeks.

A decrease of at least 10% is required and it had a 41% drop.

It also had just 86% of its hospital’s intensive care unit beds in use, meeting the goal of less than 90%.

But hospital admissions of patients with COVID-19 increased by 9%. A drop of 10% is the goal set by the state.

It also had too many of the tests done for COVID-19 come back positive.

The state requires fewer than 10% of tests come back positive and the South Central Region had a positive rate of 14%.

Statewide, two western Washington regions, including Puget Sound, were already in Phase 2 and maintained progress to remain in Phase 2.

Five other regions had good enough metrics to advance from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on Monday, Jan. 15.

The South Central Region will have two weeks to make improvements before it can again be considered for advancement to Phase 2.

This is a developing story and will be updated.