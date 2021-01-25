Appointments now available for drive-thru COVID vaccinations at Tri-Cities fairgrounds

Appointments are now being made for the mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Benton County fairgrounds in Kennewick.

The drive-thru mass vaccination site was expected to open at 1 p.m. Monday and then be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., if vaccine is available.

The Washington state Department of Health said that its goal is to provide approximately 500 vaccinations per site, per day.

However, it will need to ramp up to that goal in the initial days.

“As our vaccine allocations increase, these sites will provide additional capacity to get people vaccinated quickly and efficiently across the state,” said Umair A. Shah, Washington state secretary of health.

A limited number of initial appointments are being accepted to start, with the Tri-Cities site expected to reach its capacity for week one quickly.

Appointments will be required starting Tuesday, according to the Department of Health. A web page to register is set up here.

That is contrary to information this weekend from local agencies, as they did not expect an online registration to be set up this soon as the state Department of Health and its partners rushed to quickly set up four mass vaccination sites in the state.

“Washingtonians should not be discouraged,” the Department of Health said in its announcement. “Sites will eventually have the capacity for larger numbers of people as more vaccine becomes available.”

Currently, vaccines are only being given to people 65 or older and people 50 and older living in multigenerational households. Health care employees and staff and residents of long-term care facilities for the elderly also are eligible.