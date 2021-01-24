Walk-ins welcome for COVID vaccines at this Tri-Cities clinic. Up to 350 doses daily

Tri-Cities Community Health has started walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations in Pasco each weekday from 9 a.m. until its supply of vaccine for the day runs out.

It has the staff and building capacity at 715 W. Court St. to offer about 350 shots a day, if vaccine doses are available, said Jim Davis, chief executive officer.

Plans are being made to also offer vaccinations at its clinic at 3180 W. Clearwater Ave., in Kennewick, which could include drive-thru service.

It also is considering options in Richland. However, space and parking at its Richland clinic at 829 Goethals Drive are limited, so it is considering alternate Richland locations.

“We are working with community partners and hiring temporary staff to increase capacity and add vaccination locations as rapidly as possible,” Tri-Cities Community Health posted on its website.

Among those helping are Columbia Basin College nursing students.

To help minimize long wait times in Pasco, people are issued a number when they arrive.

But the focus remains on “real people, not numbers,” Davis said.

Then they can either wait in their cars or leave and wait for a phone call to tell them approximately when they should return.

Demand was high on the initial days of the vaccinations last week, with up to 600 walk-in patients showing up, Davis said.

All numbers have been issued for the day’s allocation of COVID vaccine as early at 10:30 a.m. People who arrive too late to get a number are asked to return the next day.

Although the COVID vaccinations do not begin until 9 a.m. daily, the clinic’s doors are open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointments for the vaccinations are being taken at this time, as Tri-Cities Community Health cannot be sure of how much vaccine it will receive to serve patients each day.

Tri-Cities Community Health has locations in Pasco, Kennewick and Richland. Courtesy of TCCH

Vaccine eligibility

There is no cost for the vaccination, but people must meet state eligibility requirements for the phased rollout of the vaccine.

Those currently eligible to get COVID vaccines in Washington state include people 65 and older and certain people 50 and older living in multigenerational households.

In addition, people with health care jobs, emergency medical technicians, and staff and residents of long-term care homes for the elderly also are receiving vaccines.

To determine eligibility, go to FindYourPhaseWA.org. You will be asked to enter some health information and will be emailed proof of eligibility to take with you when you get the vaccine.

Those without internet access can call the Washington state Department of Health at 800-525-0127 to talk to a person who can help them determine their eligibility.

Those who go to the Tri-Cities Community Health vaccine clinic in Pasco can expect to be screened before entering the building. Anyone with signs of illness will be asked to return home.

Face masks are required and social distancing is practiced, including in the third-floor conference room where people must wait 15 to 30 minutes after they receive their vaccine to be monitored for adverse reactions, which are rare.

Davis said it has been heartwarming to see seniors who have been home-bound because of the coronavirus pandemic talk with friends — while maintaining social distancing — that they have not seen in 10 months.

“There is something magical in that physical presence,” he said.

More information about any changes to the Pasco vaccine clinic and any additional locations or community events will be posted at mytcch.org.

People also can call Tri-Cities Community Health at 509-543-1412. It has added automated messages and more people to answer phones to deal with the high call volume.

The state Department of Health also posts places by county that have received vaccines and could be distributing them. Go to bit.ly/DOHvaccinefinder.

You also can check with their regular health care provider.