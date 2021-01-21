Mass vaccine clinic at Tri-Cities fairgrounds opens Monday — if COVID doses arrive

The mass vaccination clinic at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick will open at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, if doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive as expected.

No shots will be given at the fairgrounds until that time, said Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department.

A large crowd is expected Monday as the fairgrounds are one of just four regional sites in the state, he said.

“Be prepared to wait for some length of time in your car,” he said.

After receiving the vaccine, people will need to wait 15 to 30 minutes to make sure they do not have a serious, but rare, adverse reaction.

Cars will be routed through the fairgrounds parking lot to exit on the backside on Oak Street.

Preregistration will be required, but the state of Washington has yet to release information on how to do that.

Participants will need to show they are eligible for a COVID vaccination.

They can visit FindYourPhaseWA.org to get an eligibility certificate. Or they may call 800-725-0127 during business hours and an operator will help them determine their eligibility in Washington state.