Tri-Cities fairgrounds will be COVID vaccination site. It’s one of 4 in WA

The Benton County Fairgrounds in the Tri-Cities is scheduled to start being used as a COVID vaccination site next week as more people became eligible to receive the vaccine as of this week.

Anyone 65 or older now is eligible to receive the vaccine. Certain people who are at least 50 years old and living in a multigenerational household — such as a grandparent living with a grandchild — also may receive the vaccine.

They are in Tier 1 of Phase 1B, which Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Monday was now eligible for the vaccine.

Tier 1 of Phase 1B also was expanded Monday to include people 65 and older, down from the previously announced age of 70. The change makes another 400,000 people in the state eligible now for the coronavirus vaccine.

The Benton County Fairground in Kennewick is one of four sites in the state — with others in Spokane, Wentachee and just north of Vancouver — that will be used for mass vaccinations, said Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday.

The Washington state Department of Health will coordinate with the National Guard to set up the sites.

Starting Monday, Jan. 25, vaccines allocated to the state will be equally distributed between those site and local clinics and pharmacies to start vaccinating those eligible in Phase 1B.

The Washington state Department of Health has started a list of clinics and pharmacies at bit.ly/DOHvaccinefinder that may have the vaccine available. It includes Prosser Memorial Hospital Medical Center (509-788-6035), which on Tuesday was taking phone numbers of people wanting a vaccine.

The Kennewick Safeway pharmacy and On Scene Medical Services in Kennewick also were listed.

However, the Safeway pharmacy did not have the vaccine available yet. On Scene did not immediately return a call from the Tri-City Herald, but people who had reached them were posting on social media that it was not currently serving people over 65 and those in multigenerational households.

Washington state residents can use the state’s PhaseFinder to determine if they are eligible for a vaccine. Go FindYourPhaseWA.org.

Currently it is only identifying if people are eligible for Tier 1 of Phase 1B or Phase 1A. Phase 1A includes health care workers, emergency medical technicians and residents and staff of long term care centers.

Most sites are requiring proof of eligibility before giving a vaccine, and people can print proof or take a photo of it from the PhaseFinder.

The Benton Franklin Health District said Benton and Franklin counties will continue to prioritize vaccines for people in Phase 1, such as health care workers, who have not yet received their COVID vaccines.

Washington state is now in COVID Vaccine Phase 1B. Courtesy Washington state Department of Health

However, it will not preclude the start of vaccinating those in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

It clarified those eligible because they are age 50 and in multigenerational households to say they must be vulnerable or at risk because they are not able to live independently and also have a caregiver residing in the home, or have a relative living in the household who works outside the home, or is a caregiver for grandchildren.

People at 50 or older who are able to live independently are not eligible, no matter who else lives in a household.

Once about half the people in the state in Tier 1 of Phase B are estimated to have been vaccinated, the state will open vaccination to the next tier.

It includes workers who are 50 years or older with jobs in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, K-12 schools, childcare, prisons, jails, detention centers, public transit, and fire and law enforcement.

