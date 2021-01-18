Gov. Inslee announces vaccine plan changes to ramp up pace as state moves into Phase 1B

After a slow start here and across the U.S., Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is announcing changes to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration and a new public-private partnership Monday with a goal to accelerate the pace.

The governor’s announcements, according to prepared remarks, include expanding who is eligible in Phase 1B and setting a goal of 45,000 potential vaccinations per day.

The state moves into Phase 1B now

The state is ready to move into Phase 1B of vaccinations, according to the governor’s prepared remarks. A spokesperson confirmed that move takes effect immediately.

The first tier of 1B previously included all people age 70 and older along with people over age 50 who live in multi-generational households. It will now also include people 65 years and older.

The second tier of Phase 1B includes high-risk essential workers age 50 and older who work in some congregate settings such as agricultural workers, child care workers, and K-12 educators and staff who work at schools.

Populations included in the second Phase 1B tier, as well as the third and fourth tiers, will stay the same. But the governor said in prepared remarks there will be more flexibility — they’ll be eligible to get vaccinated when at least half of people eligible in the first tier have gotten their shots.

New joint effort

A public-private partnership the state’s calling the “Washington State Vaccine Command and Coordination Center” will start coordinating resources to get the vaccine administered as efficiently as possible, according to the governor’s remarks.

The center will be led by the state Department of Health and will include “business, health care and labor leaders.”

Partners involved in the effort include Kaiser Permanente, Starbucks, Microsoft, Costco, SEIU 1199 NW, UCFW 21, and the Washington State Nurses Association.

New vaccination sites

The state is setting up new sites with help from the National Guard that will start administering vaccines next week at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, and the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, according to the governor’s remarks.

Allocations from the federal government next week will go to those sites; existing sites in Snohomish, King, and Pierce counties; pharmacies; and local clinics so they can start on 1B vaccinations.

New requirements for vaccine providers

To make sure providers are injecting the vaccines quickly, the state will now require 95% of allocated doses be administered within a week of when they’re received, according to Inslee’s remarks. Every dose already allocated before this week has to be given by Jan. 24.

By Tuesday, all vaccine providers across the state are expected to provide information daily on vaccines administered and plans for using remaining doses.

Goal: 45,000 vaccinations per day

The state aims to reach 45,000 potential vaccinations each day statewide as soon as possible, according to the governor’s prepared remarks. That’s more than the federal government currently allocates for Washington state — last week, the state expected to receive 123,275 doses total, according to a DOH news release.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show 696,175 doses of vaccine had been distributed to Washington and that the state has reported administering 242,606 doses.

The most recent, complete state data on daily doses administered is from Jan. 6 and shows that the number of vaccines administered that day was just under 12,500.

In an interview with The Seattle Times last week, state Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah said his goal was to vaccinate 70 percent of Washington’s population that’s 16 years old and above. By fall, he said his goal is to have enough adults vaccinated so kids can go back to school in-person safely.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.