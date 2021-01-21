Mid-Columbia Libraries branches cut services because of COVID restrictions

The Mid-Columbia Libraries has again closed the doors of its Tri-Cities and other branches.

Many reopened for limited walk-in use two months ago, including computer use and printing and scanning documents.

But the Washington state roll back to a modified Phase 1 of reopening during the COVID pandemic means libraries are no longer allowed to open for indoor use.

Curbside pickup of reserved materials continues, including grab bags of books, movies and magazines for children and adults.

People without a cell phone to call from their car when they arrive can call to say they are on their way and their reserved items will be placed on walk-up tables in front of buildings.

The libraries will continue to print copies of pages sent to the library for curbside pickup, with a daily limit of five pages for free.

The Richland Public Library also closed inside services and is still offering curbside pickup for Richland library cardholders who reserve items online or schedule an appointment. Curbside hours were expanded to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.