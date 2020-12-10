2 Tri-Cities Starbucks remain closed after COVID exposure. 4 others back open

Most of a half dozen Starbucks stores in the Tri-Cities have reopened after being closed for a deep cleaning.

The coffee shops — 2 each in Kennewick, Richland and Pasco — were closed for a few days after a COVID-19 exposure, though details were not released by the company.

A call to the stores on Thursday confirmed four are back open, while the two in Richland did not answer. And their websites showed they were still closed.

The Benton Franklin Health District said there was no outbreak at the shops which it defines as two or more people in the same place at the same time with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The company told the Herald on Monday that the closures were a precaution under company policies.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Starbucks works closely with the guidance of the CDC and local health authorities to make decisions based on facts and science, with the health and well-being of our employees and customers top of mind,” Jory Mendes, a senior communications manager with Starbucks, told the Herald at the time.

“When we learn of a positive diagnosis, we activate our protocols in alignment with this guidance, closing stores for deep cleanings where necessary,” Mendes said.

“They really were doing what’s right,” a Tri-Cities health district official told the Herald.

Stores that are now open are: 2411 W. Court St. in Pasco, 5204 N. Road in Pasco, 7600 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick, and 6607 Canal Drive in Kennewick.

The Canal Drive location was closed to offer staffing support during the closures and there was no exposure inside that location, said the company.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The two Richland outlets are at 59 Columbia Point Drive and 698 Gage Boulevard in Richland.