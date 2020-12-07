Half-dozen Tri-Cities Starbucks stores are closed after a COVID exposure

Five Starbucks Coffee Company locations in Tri-Cities have closed for an undetermined time after a COVID exposure inside their stores.

It’s not clear what day they closed, but it was reported to the Herald they all were closed on Sunday.

“Starbucks works closely with the guidance of the CDC and local health authorities to make decisions based on facts and science, with the health and well-being of our employees and customers top of mind,” Jory Mendes, a senior communications manager with Starbucks, told the Herald on Monday.

“When we learn of a positive diagnosis, we activate our protocols in alignment with this guidance, closing stores for deep cleanings where necessary, require our partners to self-isolate, and where possible, shift operations to utilize various store formats with partners who have not been in close contact with infected individuals.”

Mendes confirmed the following locations were closed to adhere to corporate COVID safety policies:

▪ 2411 W. Court Street, Pasco

▪ 5204 N. Road 68, Pasco

▪ 59 Columbia Point Drive, Richland

▪ 698 Gage Blvd, Richland.

▪ 7600 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

Mendes said that the Starbucks on West Canal Drive also closed to offer staffing support during the closures and there was no exposure inside that location.

There was no information available whether the COVID exposure was from an employee or customer or what the time frame was. No other information was available.

A Benton Franklin Health District official told the Herald that they did not have any information about the closures, but would be looking into the matter.

Mendes could not say when the stores would reopen, but expected operations to return to normal by the end of the week or earlier.

A sign on one of the outlets said it would reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 9.