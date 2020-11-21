Tri-Cities bar, restaurants receive state warning. Bar remains open in defiance of COVID orders

A Tri-Cities bar had a third busy night of serving customers indoors on Friday, despite a written warning from the Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board on Thursday.

Koko’s Bartini posted on social media that it is remaining open as a protest against Washington state COVID restrictions implemented by Gov. Jay Inslee.

The governor banned indoor seating at bars and restaurants from Wednesday, Nov. 18, until at least Dec. 14 as COVID-19 cases surge across the state. Takeout and delivery continue to be allowed under the state order.

Sterling’s restaurants quietly continued to serve indoor diners after the ban took effect and also received a warning on Thursday from the Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board.

Management told an inspector that it would end indoor dining, said Brian Smith, spokesman for the board.

The Sterling’s restaurant on George Washington Way in Richland posted a message on its reader board Friday telling people to call Jay Inslee. It also has a second Richland and a Kennewick restaurant.

If Koko’s Bartini continues to defy the state order it risks a fine and a possible emergency suspension of its liquor license, say state officials.

After issuing an emergency suspension, the state liquor board’s policy is to have the license permanently revoked through an administrative hearing, said Smith.

Both Koko’s Bartini and Sterling’s also were reported to the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries, which can fine businesses that remain open in violation of COVID-protection orders.

The department received 90 complaints about Koko’s Bartini and 38 complaints about Sterling’s.

Koko’s posted pictures on social media of customers with protest signs as they drank inside the bar Thursday.

‘Freedom is essential,” said one. “Out with Inslee,” said another.