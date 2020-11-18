Kennewick bar holds ‘resistance’ protest, staying open against WA state COVID rules

A Kennewick martini bar is remaining open to protest Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s order that restaurants and bars end indoor service until at least Dec. 14, it posted on social media.

The end to indoor dining and drinking took effect Wednesday morning in an attempt to contain the rapid increase of new COVID-19 cases in the state.

“Koko’s Bartini will NOT comply w/ shutdown,” it posted on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. Indoor seating has been expanded, it said.

On Wednesday its website said it was offering “Peaceful protest dine-in seating. ... Bring a protest sign with you.”

Most of the tables in the bar/restaurant had customers about 45 minutes after it opened at 4 p.m.

Its plans were met with mostly approving comments on social media.

“Thank you for standing up!!!!!!!” one person posted.

“I hope there is a long line of people waiting to patronize your business,” another person posted.

But a few people posted that remaining open was irresponsible and that they would not go to a business that contributed to the spread of disease and could lead to even more restrictions in Washington state.

“You’re risking the health and employment of your staff as well as contributing to the unemployment of thousands of local restaurant industry workers,” one person posted on the Koko’s Bartini Facebook page. “Hope you make enough to cover your fines.”

Koko’s Bartini pushed back against its critics.

“Your right to be free, includes our rights to be free from you,” said its post.

“Individuals have constitutional rights, not businesses,” the poster shot back.

“Then YOU stay home locked down ... and stop the whining,” Koko’s Bartini said.

It is a fairly new business, opening in early 2019.

Restaurants and bars in the Tri-Cities were allowed to reopen indoors with limited seating on July 3, before the current shutdown order.

Takeout and outdoor seating continues to be allowed under the current restrictions.