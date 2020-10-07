More COVID restrictions lifted for Tri-Cities restaurants, bars, team sports and more

More adult and youth team sports will be allowed in the Tri-Cities area and some restrictions were loosened for other activities, including restaurant dining and swimming pools.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new guidance for different reopening phases late Tuesday afternoon, with the Benton Franklin Health District explaining Wednesday what it would mean for the two-county area.

They take effect immediately.

The new guidance issued by the governor puts Benton and Franklin counties close to being allowed to participate in all activities allowed in Phase 2 of the state’s Safe Start reopening plan during the coronavirus epidemic, although technically the two counties remain in a modified Phase 1.

The governor currently has put a hold on allowing counties to advance to new stages of the Safe Start plan, but is changing the guidance for each phase to allow more activities.

“We’re doing this now because we have had ongoing conversations with businesses about how to do these activities safely,” Inslee said. “Instead of tightening restrictions, we can roll some more back to allow safer operation of these activities.”

Some rules for allowed activities also were clarified this week, including for bazaars and craft shows as the Christmas shopping season approaches. They are not allowed in Benton and Franklin counties.

Newly allowed in Tri-Cities

Here are the restrictions that have been newly lifted for Benton and Franklin counties, according to the local health district:

▪ Restaurants — along with bars, wineries and breweries — can now have tables with up to six people, rather than the five allowed previously.

And groups at the tables are no longer restricted to only household members.

They may serve alcohol until 11 p.m., an hour later than previously allowed.

Restrictions on the number of customers both inside and outside remain, along with prohibitions on using recreation equipment such as video games and pool tables.

▪ All swimming pools may open except those with play features, such as water slides.

The openings allow pools to open in places where they were previously closed, such as apartment complexes, hotels and senior living facilities.

Appointments are required and occupancy limits have been set based on one person per 162 square feet up to a maximum of 50 people.

▪ Real estate agents may now hold open houses, with up to five people in a house at one time.

Property viewings and inspections also are allowed, but limited to five people, including the agent.

▪ Some team sports are allowed, with restrictions now based on the risk presented by each sport and the number of new cases in Benton and Franklin counties.

Tournaments and crowds remain prohibited in the Tri-Cities area because of the number of new cases at this time.

The local health district can answer questions on individual sports. Call 509-460-4358.

Some other counties already in full Phase 2 or 3 had more restrictions lifted, including for movie theaters and libraries, but they do not apply to Benton and Franklin counties.