West Richland getting its 1st Firehouse Subs. It’s the fifth in Tri-Cities
Sun Pacific Energy is adding another location of Sun Market and Firehouse Subs in West Richland in its continuing expansion.
Sun Pacific Energy owns the Sun Market brand, which has the franchise rights for Firehouse Subs shops for all of Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla.
The $1.1 million project is under construction at 6225 Keene Road with a gas station, convenience store and the sandwich shop near the new Richland School District main office.
The project comes soon after another opened near a new expansive apartment complex.
When the West Richland shop opens next year, it will make the fifth Firehouse Subs sandwich shop in the Tri-Cities.
Firehouse Subs was founded by firefighters and retains its connection to the local public safety community through contributions to the nonprofit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
Circle K
The Circle K at 4410 W. 10th Ave. in Kennewick is being demolished and rebuilt, according to city documents.
The $1.5 million project includes a new 5,200-square-foot convenience store and automatic car wash.
Buffalo Construction is the general contractor.
The former Sun Pacific station was sold to the Circle K corporation in 2012.
A company spokesperson could not be reached about the project.
Goodwill
Goodwill Industries of the Mid-Columbia has recently opened its new West Richland donation center.
A former drop-off trailer was transformed into a attended drop-off center at 3250 Kennedy Road.
The $400,000 project is on land that the organization has owned for about three years.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Pasco warehouse
Pioneer Packaging is building a $3.8 warehouse in the Foster Wells Business Park in Pasco.
The nearly 59,000-square-foot warehouse and office is being built on 2.7 acres at 5818 Industrial Way.
Pioneer Packaging is a family-owned business with warehouses in Kent and Tualatin, Ore.
The company bought the land from the Port of Pasco in December 2019 for $236,000.
The Foster Wells Business Park is 63-acres just off Highway 395 that the port is developing.
It’s also home to Second Harvest, Rock Placing Company and Teton Gold. Kenyon Zero Storage also bought 21 acres from the port for about $1.1 million in 2019 to expand its cold storage capacity at the park.
