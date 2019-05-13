Firehouse Subs restaurant opens Tuesday in Kennewick

Kennewick-based Sun Pacific Energy opened its first Firehouse Subs in Burbank in late 2017. Its second opens Tuesday on Ridgeline Drive in Kennewick. File

Firehouse Subs makes its Kennewick debut Tuesday in Kennewick’s Southridge district

The Kennewick restaurant features a mural of Kennewick Fire Department trucks dating to the early 1900s, with the Horse Heaven Hills in the background, by artist Joe Puskas.

It’s the second edition of the Jacksonville, Fla.-based franchise for Sun Pacific Energy.

Sun Pacific of Kennewick opened its first Firehouse Subs in Burbank in late 2017.

“Our Burbank community exceeded all of our expectations, so we’re excited to continue serving the Tri-City area with our Kennewick location,” said Shawn Anderson, district manager for Sun Pacific Energy and Firehouse Subs, in a news release.

The shop is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days at week, at 10799 Ridgeline Drive. It will offer third-party delivery, as well as a 30-seat patio, with seating for 50 inside.

Firehouse Subs was founded by firefighters and retains its connection to the local public safety community through contributions to the nonprofit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.



