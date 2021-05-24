Popular stores opening at Tri-Cities mall, in time for the return of more shoppers

American Eagle’s sister company Aerie opened in Columbia Center mall in Kennewick. Courtesy Aerie

Columbia Center mall is celebrating the opening of multiple new stores just as more shoppers are venturing out from their COVID pandemic cocoons.

A first for Eastern Washington, an Aerie clothing store has opened inside the mall.

The sister store to American Eagle is a few doors down from AE in the JC Penney’s wing. It features intimates, apparel, active wear and swimwear.

The Aerie brand tries to appeal to a wide demographic and promotes body authenticity and positive body image with social media movement #AerieREAL that shows real women without photo touchups.

American Eagle’s sister company Aerie opened in Columbia Center mall in Kennewick, WA, earlier this month. It featured lines of under garments, swimsuits, leggings and more for all body types. Courtesy Aerie

The store’s marketing includes women of all body types and “real” models, and has brought accolades for inclusivity and hiring models of all abilities including those who use wheelchairs.

Also, being added:

▪ The White Barn isn’t your regular candle store — it is Bath and Body Works’ elite line of candles, hand soaps, home air fragrances and more.

The Bath and Body Works is being renovated to attach to The White Barn next door, which is across from Cinnabon. Renovations is scheduled to be complete by the end of August.

The closest other White Barn is in Wenatchee.

Laundry Day is one of the many candle fragrances you can buy at Bath and Body Works’ sister store The White Barn that will be opening in Columbia Center mall later summer. Courtesy Bath and Body Works

Their signature 3-wick candle comes in about 50 fragrances that promotes the soy-based product that uses essential oils.

▪ The Ring Bar costume jewelry store has opened across from Wiesfield Jewelers.

It sells rings and related fashion costume jewelry of all materials including sterling silver, gold plated, cubic zirconia and semi-precious stones.

▪ Cricket Wireless will be opening a kiosk in June in front of the new Bath and Body Works White Barn. It will be the sixth Cricket Wireless retailer in Tri-Cities.

The new $3.5 million Z-Canyon Professional Building near the Zintel Canyon Dam in Kennewick is nearing completion for J-U-B Engineers. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Other business openings

Longtime Kennewick company J-U-B Engineers is moving into a newly built $3.5 million business center at 3611 S. Zintel Way in Kennewick.

The office and its 47 employees will relocate from their home on Clearwater Avenue.

The 14,500-square-foot Z-Canyon Professional Building was built on 2.5 acres by ZEB LLC who bought it last year from Hamilton Cellars.

The new $3.5 million Z-Canyon Professional Building on 2.5 acres on South Zintel Way adjacent to the the Zintel Canyon Dam in Kennewick is nearing completion. J-U-B Engineers, Inc. will be moving into the 14,500-square-foot building. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

ZEB is owned by Tracey and Ron Asmus. Ron Asmus is a longtime developer in the area and owner of Ron Asmus Homes in Kennewick.

J-U-B Engineers has had an office in Kennewick since 1977. The company first started in in Nampa, Idaho, in 1954. The company now has 19 offices in seven states and is employee owned.

Dance studio

Richland dance studio Thrive Dance is opening in their first permanent home at 610 The Parkway.

The studio that was formed in 2017 had been giving lessons at the Richland Community Center prior to the pandemic, and switched to outdoor lessons during COVID.

Christine Riesenweber said her early-learner classes focuses on teaching in a carefree environment with a style called creative dance. It is not focused on technique but rather gives children the freedom of artistic expression and movement.

There are minimal shoe and dress requirements and ballet is not a prerequisite to enter other styles as most traditional studios do, she added. Classes have expanded to include hip hop, tap and ballet for young children. Parent/tot classes are offered as soon as children are walking.

Riesenweber also teaches technique classes in jazz, contemporary, hip hop and ballet, and has a performing company for students in kindergarten through high school who are advanced dancers.

For more information: Go to thrivecreativedance.com or Facebook or email Christine.r@thrivecreativedance.com.

If you know of a retailer, restaurant, or other business that is opening, closing, expanding, remodeling or changing its focus, send an email to reporter Allison Stormo at astormo@tricityherald.com.