$3.5 million project rising above Kennewick skyline near Zintel dam

A $3.5 million office building is starting to appear on the ridge above the Southridge area on the lip of the Zintel Canyon Dam in Kennewick.

The 14,500-square-foot project is next to the Canyon Lakes area and and just above the Z Place Salon & Spa.

The Z-Canyon Professional Building is under construction on 2.5 acres on South Zintel Way in Kennewick.

Public records show that Hamilton Cellars had owned the property since 2009. But the Benton City winery sold it for $657,000 in August to ZEB LLC, a corporation created by Ron and Tracey Asmus.

Asmus, a Kennewick native, is a longtime developer in the area and owner of Ron Asmus Homes in Kennewick.

Asmus declined to talk about his plans for the building, preferring to wait until it is further along, he told the Herald.

He has been involved in several other high-profile Tri-Cities projects over the years, including being a financial backer of the SSC North American supercar project once planned in West Richland that ultimately fell apart.

He and his wife also own the Hampton Inn & Suites off Road 68 in Pasco.

The general contractor on the Z-Canyon Professional Building is R.E.A. Commercial in Kennewick, also owned by Asmus. And Blue Room Architecture and Design in Veradale is listed as the designer.

The project is one of many in the growing Tri-Cities. City building permits were issued recently for these:

Pasco

Brantingham Enterprises is building several warehouses with a combined value of $2.1 million at 1417 E. St. Helens St. just south of Con Agra Foods and Lamb Weston on Highway 395.

The general contractor is CRF Metals Works, which is owned by Jay Brantingham of Brantingham Enterprises.

$1.16 million: A 9,600-square-foot pre-engineered steel warehouse with 1,500 square feet of office space.

$503,383: A 5,400-square-foot warehouse with a slab for future office space.

$447,456: A 4,800-square-foot warehouse with a slab for future office space

Richland

A $1.4 million multi-tenant building is planned at 2485 Robertson Drive in the Horn Rapids area of Richland. The land is currently zoned industrial.

The completed project will be 13,000 square feet and two stories tall.

About 15 people will be working in the completed building that is listed as a Titan Homes Commercial Building, according to public records.

