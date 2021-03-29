Another Tri-Cities GameStop may be closing. Sub shop taking over the space

A Kennewick GameStop on Columbia Center Boulevard closed in January. The store in Richland will be moving out to make way for Jersey Mike’s Subs. Tri-City Herald

Another Tri-Cities GameStop appears to be closing.

The Richland Store at 2729 Queensgate Drive will be occupied by Jersey Mike’s by the end of the year.

A store at Columbia Center Boulevard closed in January. The closures are among hundreds of stores in the chain that have closed over the past several years.

Owners of the forthcoming Jersey Mike’s told the Herald that the space will be vacated by GameStop by the end of August and the sandwich shop will move in. A page on Jersey Mike’s also listed the Queensgate address with a “coming soon” location.

Multiple attempts to reach a GameStop corporate spokesperson were unsuccessful. A store employee said they had no information about the future of the store.

The retailer told investors in December that it plans on closing 1,000 more stores across the nation by the end of March.

In addition to the store at Vintner Square in Richland, GameStop has stores on Road 68 in Pasco, off Highway 395 on 27th Avenue in Kennewick as well as inside Columbia Center mall.

Wayne’s Barber Shop

Tucked back in a corner of a Richland building, Wayne Sandifer cut hair in the same spot for 50 years before he stepped away at the beginning of the year.

“There were two to three shutdowns and business never came back like it was,” said the now-retired owner of Wayne’s Barber Shop.

The shop at 1101 Wright Ave. in Richland was in the same building at Densow’s Medical Supply.

Sandifer said that he has been considering closing shop for quite a long time but the COVID pandemic was what “gave him the excuse” to finally retire at the start of the year.

In his place, Heather Mortensen has taken over the space and opened Mankind Barbershop.

She says she is keeping the old school touch by retaining the vintage barber’s chairs. She offers a hot towel shave with a straight-edge razor, ear and nose waxing, as well as cuts for all ages.

Cuts start at about $22 for men, $25 for women and $18 for children.

“You can get a haircut anywhere and can get a shave a lot of places, Mortensen said. “But we are really focused on how we treat people.”

To make an appointment, go to mankindbarbershop.biz or call 509-408-2121.

Cash and Carry

Cash and Carry next to Highway 240 at 1939 Fowler St. in Richland is now US Foods Chef’Store.

The transition is part of the rebrand following the sale of its Portland-based parent company to US Foods Holding Corp.

The Cash and Carry Smart Foodservice Warehouse is owned by a different company than the URM Cash and Carry at 525 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick.

The Kennewick store’s parent company is based in Spokane and has a regional presence.

Email Allison Stormo at astormo@tricityherald.com to share news about business openings, closings and other changes.