GameStop store in Kennewick closing permanently

One of four Tri-Cities GameStop video game stores is closing its doors this weekend.

The store at 1102 N. Columbia Ctr Blvd. in Kennewick across from Columbia Center mall will officially close Jan. 16.

The stores has been in the process of closing since November.

Four people work at the store, but a spokesperson said it was unknown whether the employees would be able to be absorbed into the other Tri-Cities locations.

The stores on Queensgate in Richland, in the mall in Kennewick and at 27th Avenue off Highway 395 in Kennewick will remain open.

It’s one of hundreds of stores in the chain that have closed over the past several years.

The retailer told investors in December that it plans on closing 1,000 more stores across the nation by the end of March.