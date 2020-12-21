$4M car dealership is destined for where a water park was once planned

Speck Buick GMC has plans for a $4 million dealership on Sandifur Parkway. Tri-City Herald file

A $4 million car dealership is being built in Pasco on what was once earmarked for a regional aquatics center.

Speck Buick GMC is building on 4.6 acres it bought earlier this year from the city of Pasco. The $1 million land deal last January, shows Franklin County Assessor’s Office records.

The fourth-generation Speck Family Dealership purchased Desert Buick GMC in 2019, then renamed it to integrate into its business that includes four locations and nine franchises.

The city has been selling off the land originally targeted for a water park after Tri-Cities voters rejected the project in 2013. Seven of the acres were sold to Bill McCurley in 2014, who built a new Subaru dealership that moved away from the Pasco Autoplex off Highway 395.

JP and Katy Moore, owners of the Speck Buick GMC, could not be reached immediately but have long been interested in a dealership that area.

In 2018, the city agreed to sell 6.7 acres to them when they previous explored moving their Speck Hyundai dealership.

Other Tri-Cities projects

A $5 million project to bring hundreds of storage units to Kennewick has broken ground just outside the city limits.

When finished next fall, Summit Storage will have 10 buildings with 640 units, according to Benton County documents.

The storage complex at 9501 W. 10th will sit on about 6 acres across the street from D’s Wicked Cider.

The building permit was issued to Matson Development, owned by Teresa and Travis of Matson. Travis Matson and his brother Ben also own D&D Tri-Rivers Excavating.

Hummell Construction and Development is listed as the general contractor.

Goodwill donation site

A $400,000 project to turn a Goodwill donation drop-off trailer at Kennedy Road in West Richland into a drive-thru donation center has been approved. The building will be done by next summer.

The land at 3250 Kennedy Road on the corner of Keene Road as been owned by Goodwill Industries of the Mid-Columbia for about two years, spokesperson Joey Edminster told the Herald.

The building permit follows Goodwill’s recent purchase of land off Road 68 for a future store. The store still is about three years from being built, Edminster said.

A rendering of an office building being constructed at 9425 Sandifur Parkway in Pasco.

Office building

A $1.75 million new office building is going up on Sandifur Parkway across the street from Camping World of Pasco between Road 100 and Road 68.

The Tri-Cities Insurance Professional Building at 9425 Sandifur Parkway will have space for three tenants and one suite will have a drive-thru when it is completed next year.

The building is owned by BoomBoom Properties, which was formed by Tri-Cities Insurance Professionals, according to building permits and public records.

The contractor is listed as JA Torres Construction and Development.

If you know of a retailer, restaurant, coffee shop or other business that is opening, closing, expanding, remodeling or changing its focus, send an email to reporter Allison Stormo at astormo@tricityherald.com.