Pasco Hyundai considers bringing Genesis luxury line to Tri-Cities

A Pasco site once expected to become an aquatics park could sprout a new car dealership selling Hyundai’s luxury Genesis brand.
The Pasco City Council set the stage this week when it agreed to sell 6.7 acres at Sandifur Parkway and Midway to the owners of Speck Hyundai.
J.P. Moore, who leads Speck with his wife, Katy, said the $1.5 million agreement gives the dealership an opportunity to investigate what it would take to meet Hyundai’s standards for its Genesis dealers and if it makes sense to bring the emerging brand to the Tri-Cities.
Hyundai reportedly plans to offer the Genesis line to all it dealers, but only if they meet the company’s building and branding standards.
Hyundai has marketed certain luxury sedans under the Genesis name since 2008. It is expected to add a line of SUVs and other vehicles as it expands the line, which has a starting price of about $42,000.
Moore likened Genesis to Toyota’s Lexus brand, a luxury line sold separately under the same parent.
If it decides to proceed, Speck will move the Hyundai dealership from its current spot, 1008 N. 28th St., to Pasco’s “new auto row” on Sandifur.
It would be flanked by McCurley Integrity Subaru to the west and Russ Dean RV (soon to be Camping World) to the east.
Genesis would be the fourth luxury brand with a physical dealership in the Tri-Cities, after BMW of Tri-Cities and Audi Tri-Cities, both in Richland, and Mercedes-Benz of Tri-Cities in Kennewick.
The city of Pasco bought about 12 acres on Sandifur in 2013 as a potential site for a regional aquatics center.
The Tri-Cities Public Facilities District put the idea before voters in the form of a sales tax increase the same year.
When it failed, the city moved to dispose of the site. It previously sold the western half to McCurley for its Tri-City Subaru spot.
The Speck deal covers the eastern half. If it closes as planned by Dec. 1, the proceeds will be used to support Pasco’s economic development program.
If Speck does not submit plans within six months or closing, or if construction does not begin within a year, the property will revert to the city.
Comments