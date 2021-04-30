WA state approves $7.5 million to develop Pasco’s newest industrial park

The Washington State Legislature approved a two-year capital budget that shores up Port of Pasco’s plans to develop its newest industrial park.

The 300-acre Reimann Industrial Center will receive $7.5 million from the Department of Commerce to reimburse the port for the cost of infrastructure development — but with a caveat.

The port must sign an agreement with a large-scale food processor by Dec. 31, 2022, before the money will be signed over from the state.

Randy Hayden, the port’s executive director told the Tri-City Herald that the port continues to talk to several prospective buyers but no solid agreements have been made.

Now that the state funding has been secured, development of the land can move forward and serve as leverage to attract buyers. By the time any company would be ready to break ground, the infrastructures will be in place, Hayden said.

The first phase of work on the still-undeveloped land will cost $15.8 million and will take about two years before its done.

The remaining money is coming from the port’s Economic Development Opportunity Fund, the city of Pasco and the Franklin County Public Utility District.

Projects include installing a water main, sewer main, railroad crossing spur, broadband and improvements to a portion of Railroad Avenue to include left-hand turn lanes into the industrial park.

The port bought the land between Highway 395 and the BNSF railroad in October 2019 for $6.5 million from Balcom and Moe.

The master plan was finished late last year and includes nine large parcels for sale that range from 20 to 40 acres and another 14 lots that are 2 to 7 acres each.

The area is north of the port’s Pasco Processing Center that serves as an example of possible future success.

The first parcel of that 250-acre industrial site right next to Highway 395 was sold in 1995. Companies now operating there include Americold, ConAgra, LambWest and support industries such as trucking companies.

“Port of Pasco’s commissioners are pleased and grateful for the Washington legislature’s funding of the Reimann Industrial Center project,” said Commission President Jim Klindworth in a news release. “We appreciate their vote of confidence in the port, and its ability to create successful economic development projects.”

After the build-out of the Reimann center land is done over the next 20 years, the port predicts that 1,000 additional manufacturing jobs will be added to the Tri-Cities economy, as well as $10 million in new property taxes to support services in Franklin County.