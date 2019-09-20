Calling for action on climate

Watch Tri-Citians call for action on climate Locals come together to call for action on climate during the Student Climate Walk for Action with the Tri-Cities Citizens’ Climate Lobby in Richland at the corner of George Washington Way and Sprout Road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Locals come together to call for action on climate during the Student Climate Walk for Action with the Tri-Cities Citizens’ Climate Lobby in Richland at the corner of George Washington Way and Sprout Road.

Six-year-old Kade Dzendolet holds up a sign he made during the Student Climate Walk for Action with the Tri-Cities Citizens’ Climate Lobby in Richland at the corner of George Washington Way and Sprout Road. The activists walked together to Rep. Dan Newhouse’s office and delivered postcards addressing climate change. Kade was accompanied by his mother, Halley Dzendolet. Watch a video at www.tricityherald.com/video.