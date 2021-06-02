Demand for to-go orders drives popular Tri-City restaurant to move

A popular sandwich shop is the anchor tenant in the newest Richland retail strip off one of the busiest streets in Tri-Cities.

Graze “A Place to Eat” opened in its new home last week at 610 George Washington Way in the newly built Park Place development after spending more than five years in The Parkway.

“We were really interested in having a more visible space for those picking up phone app orders,” owner John Lastoskie told the Tri-City Herald.

The Richland outlet that specializes in fresh salads, hot paninis and other sandwiches is one of four Graze locations that Lastoskie owns with his wife Rebecca.

Graze moved at the end of May to its new location at 610 George Washington Way from The Parkway. It is the first tenant to move into the Park Place retail space. Courtesy photo

A Kennewick store is across from Costco at 8530 W Gage Blvd., and two others are in Walla Walla, including the flagship restaurant and a drive-thru.

Lastoskie said about two-thirds of all orders for the two Tri-Cities outlets are pickup orders placed via an app.

While there has been an increase in to-go orders during the past year, he said that even before the COVID pandemic shutdown inside dining, pickup orders accounted for more than half of their business.

While the Lastoskies liked The Parkway location just west of George Washington Way, finding a quick spot to park proved to be too difficult for customers who ordered online.

The new G-Way storefront has two dedicated, off-street five-minute parking spots. And there’s a patio space for the restaurant just west of Howard Amon Park.

The retail strip west of the apartments can house up to three other shops or restaurants but the storefronts remain unoccupied.

The Kennewick restaurant also has been receiving a face-lift to update design elements with new lighting, tables, chairs and countertops.

Lastoskie said that its possible that the Kennewick store could move if the right location with a drive-thru becomes available.

More business news

▪ Atlas Beauty in Richland is doubling its size just six months after opening.

Studio owner Samantha Thomas — or Miss Sam as she’s known — said that the studio at 1311 Manfield St. will be leasing an additional 1,700 square feet attached to its current studio and will have space for four more providers.

The studio with rented booths is staffed with permanent and regular makeup stylists, hairstylists, as well as lash and brow technicians.

Atlas Beauty: atlasbeautywa.com, Facebook and Instagram