Food & Wine

Help a struggling restaurant and support a Tri-Citian in need. 15 venues to choose from

By Tri-City Herald staff

You still have time to get a meal at one of the locally-owned restaurants participating in Dine Local Tri-Cities.

Through Sunday, March 7, each of the 15 participating eateries will give a portion of their sales to support the United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties.

The restaurants are: Dovetail Joint Restaurant,& Eatery, Monterosso’s Italian Restaurant, The Village Bistro Tri-Cities The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge, Culture Shock Bistro, Fast and Curryous, Ice Harbor Brewery, Ice Harbor Marina, Eat Hot Tamales, Mami’s Spicy Ceviche, Poutine, Eh?, SagePort Grille, The Village Bistro Tri-Cities, Vinny’s Bakery and Cafe and Wine & More.

For more information, go to unitedway-bfco.com/dinelocal.

IMG-0732.jpeg
Atomic Ale Brewpub & Eatery Laurie Williams Tri-City Herald
Related stories from Tri-City Herald
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service