Help a struggling restaurant and support a Tri-Citian in need. 15 venues to choose from

You still have time to get a meal at one of the locally-owned restaurants participating in Dine Local Tri-Cities.

Through Sunday, March 7, each of the 15 participating eateries will give a portion of their sales to support the United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties.

The restaurants are: Dovetail Joint Restaurant,& Eatery, Monterosso’s Italian Restaurant, The Village Bistro Tri-Cities The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge, Culture Shock Bistro, Fast and Curryous, Ice Harbor Brewery, Ice Harbor Marina, Eat Hot Tamales, Mami’s Spicy Ceviche, Poutine, Eh?, SagePort Grille, The Village Bistro Tri-Cities, Vinny’s Bakery and Cafe and Wine & More.

For more information, go to unitedway-bfco.com/dinelocal.