New specialty restaurant opening in Richland

Start the new year with a new restaurant and clothing boutique in the Tri-Cities.

Ara Sushi and Grill will open in January at the top of the small Riverwalk Shopping small mall across from Roasters Coffee on George Washington Way.

Among the specialties of the Korean and Japanese restaurant will be sushi rolls, sashimi (raw fish served by itself) and nigiri (thin slices of raw fish on rice).

You’ll also find traditional Japanese and Korean dishes such as bibimbap (white rice topped with vegetables, beef, a whole egg and a gochujang chili sauce) and bulogi, which is an marinated exceptionally-tender beef.

For the sake connoisseur, more than a half-dozen types will be served including a cherry bouquet sake from Dewazakura brewery in Japan and a strawberry sake.

The space at 430 George Washington Way, Suite 201, has had a number of tenants.

It was left vacant a few years ago when the The Landing Bistro and Lounge closed. Before that it was occupied by Fox and Bear Public House and Katya’s Bistro & Wine Bar.

Hours are expected to be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Online: arasushi.com or Instagram.

New clothing shop

White Bluffs Boutique is all-American — or at least owner Jamie Wikstrand tries.

The lifelong Tri-Citian opened the women’s boutique after a lifetime of wanting to own one. She has worked in government procurement as a buyer for nearly 20 years, and is putting that skill to work seeking out and stocking clothing made in the U.S.

Lifelong Tri-Citian Jamie Wikstrand has opened White Bluffs Boutique, a women’s clothing shop.

Wikstrand opened the women’s boutique as an online-only shop in November and will be opening a storefront after the first of the year, though the lease contract still is being worked out.

Until then, she sells all versions of clothing — some with a Western flair that can be dressed up or down, along with accessories, shoes and cosmetics — including a line of alcohol-free roller ball perfumes.

Call: 509-308-0625. Online: whitebluffsboutique.com or Facebook.

