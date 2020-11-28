Restaurants get creative to keep Tri-Cities diners warm. Bundle up and grab a bite

Restaurants may have had to close their inside dining because of the lastest COVID guidelines for bars, restaurants and gyms, but there are still plenty of options in Tri-Cities to dine — or drink — outdoors.

Grab a jacket and check out these options that offer a meal away from home with a side of warmth.

▪ Desert Heat Restaurant at 707 W. Court St. in Pasco has enclosed their walkway with a plastic enclosure and installed row-style seating with propane heaters. The Mexican food restaurant has even installed barriers between each table to add a level of security. Hours: Vary; Call: 509-545-6190. Facebook.

▪ The Bradley, 404 Bradley Blvd in Richland, offers a patio gas fireplace with a chair and couch wide enough to sit apart. The restaurant also has a few outside heaters next to bar stool and tables. Be on the lookout for an outdoor dining dome — an enclosed heating area a bit like an igloo — that will be available for private parties when it’s installed. Call to confirm availability: 509-940-5585. Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Website: atthebradley.com Facebook.

Join D’ Wicked Cider by it’s campfire outside it’s Kennewick taphouse. D's Wicked Cider

▪ D’s Wicked Cider House at 9312 W. 10th Ave., in Kennewick has as a rustic backyard feel perfect for the campfire lovers. The cider taphouse has a large wood firepit in its gravel area with tables and chairs as well as Adirondack chairs placed around the fire for lounging. You may want to bring a lap blanket and bundle up. Hours: Vary. Call to confirm. Call: 509-627-3100. Website: dswickedcider.com. Facebook

▪ Foodies Brick and Mortar in Kennewick at 308 W. Kennewick Ave. has outdoor dining with heaters provided. Foodies Too at 701 The Parkway in downtown Richland also has taken their outdoor dining up a notch with heaters and pop-up tents that offer some protection from the weather. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call: 509-591-0424. Website: eatatfoodies.com. Facebook.

The Dive at 2000 Logston Blvd. in Richland has outdoor firepits, heaters and s’mores. The Dive

▪ Dive into childhood memories by making s’mores at a firepit at The Dive. The cozy burger joint at 2000 Logston Blvd. in Richland has fireplaces and heaters. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Call: 509-316-3483. Website: thediverichland.com. Facebook

Enjoy a patty melt at any of The Dugout’s three locations in Kennewick, Pasco or Richland that have enclosed outdoor seating with heaters. The Dugout

▪ All locations of The Dugout have been equipped with an outside tent that encloses a dining area with heaters. The Southridge patio has commercial overhead heaters. Locations are at Richland: 99 Lee Blvd.; Pasco: 7111 Burden Blvd.; Kennewick: 4810 W. Hildebrand Blvd. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. all locations. Online: Pasco’s Facebook; Richland’s Facebook; Kennewick’s Facebook.

▪ Ice Harbor Brewery at 206 Benton St. in Downtown Kennewick is getting creative and put a call out for heaters to ensure diners have a warm eating experience. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. but may vary. Call: 509-582-5340. Website: iceharbor.com. Ice Harbor Downtown Facebook.

Grab some soup at Ice Harbor at the Marina on Clove Island. The brewpub has outside heaters and a view of the Columbia.

▪ Ice Harbor Marina has both heaters and a view. The brewpub at Clover Island in Kennewick has a patio with heater has views of the river, recently installed lights on the surrounding trees — and of course warm food and cold beer. Be sure to check out the soup of the day. Hours: May vary during shutdown. Call: 509-582-5340. Website: iceharbor.com. Ice Harbor Marina Facebook

Kagen Coffee and Crepes at 270 Williams Blvd. in The Uptown in Richland is open seven days a week and has seating on the walkway in front of the restaurant. Kagen Coffee and Crepes

▪ Kagen Coffee & Crepes at 270 Williams Blvd., at The Uptown in Richland changed hours last week to be open daily. Gourmet crepes and coffee are served while seated on the walkway in front. Call: 509-851-7186. Website: kagenandco.com. Facebook.

Email Allison Stormo at astormo@tricityherald.com to add your restaurant or bar to the list of places offering outdoor seating and dining areas.