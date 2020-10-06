New Tri-Cities food place features saucy specialty — and its selling fast

Casa Rosita’s torta ahogada sandwich is a nod to the owner’s hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico. Casa Rosita

The Tri-Cities newest food truck was born from the dream of a Mexican immigrant and the love of a next generation.

Rosalba Flores opened Casa Rosita catering last year when she lost her job after 13 years in the golf industry.

She first worked in agriculture for several months, moving to Hawaii to pick coffee beans but returned to Tri-Cities and turned to cooking.

“She always had a passion for cooking, and she was always so happy cooking for others,” said her son Mike Chavez. “We wanted to create a space where she could do that.”

So, Chavez, a Tri-City native, quit his job as an elementary school teacher to help run the business.

And his sister, Daniela Chavez, also left her job at a title company to dedicate her time.

“We thought it was right to do something for her,” Mike Chavez said, adding that he feels privileged to have a teaching profession and a master’s degree to fall back on if needed.

Casa Rosita Mexican food truck is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays at 311 S. Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick.

He says he can have a “Plan B” only because his mom focused her whole life to ensure he and his sister had the means to be successful.

“I felt compelled to quit after how much she’s done for us,” he said.

And their business plan was an instant hit.

In the first three days since its grand opening Friday, they’ve sold out well before closing time, Chavez said.

Most popular so far have been their birria tacos with a dipping consommé and the torta ahogada or drowned sandwich.

Th sandwich is a specialty from Flores’ native Guadalajara, Mexico, and features carnitas and beans with red onions on a hard artisan roll, smothered with a savory sauce.

Casa Rosita Mexican food truck recently opened on Columbia Center Boulevard. Casa Rosita

And they already are needing more help.

An aunt from Mexico, who had to close her restaurant because of COVID, is now joining the family’s venture, and a longtime friend who has been a critical backer also plans to quit his job of 13 years to become part of the team, Chavez said.

Casa Rosita is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays at 311 S. Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick next to the Flower Farm, just south of Clearwater Avenue.

For more information, call 509-405-2381, email casarositagdl@gmail.com or go to the Casa Rosita Facebook page or casarositagld.com.