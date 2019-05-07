Latest News
Baby goat sightings all over the Tri-Cities
Sheriff sends baby goat to court. She was charged with being too cute
Four-year-old Tate Swanson holds on to a baby goat after handing it off to Aaron DeWitt of Total Energy during Wishing Stars’ fundraiser “Send a friend a goat”.
The fundraiser is going on May 6-10. A $50 donation to the charity will get a baby goat delivered to a friend or coworker in the Tri-Cities.
Money raised will help grant wishes to local children with life-threatening conditions.
