Baby goat sightings all over the Tri-Cities

Sheriff sends baby goat to court. She was charged with being too cute Wishing Star Foundation is holding its annual fundraiser called "Send a Friend a Goat." The money raised goes to grant wishes to Tri-City children, ages 3 to 21, with life-threatening illnesses.

Four-year-old Tate Swanson holds on to a baby goat after handing it off to Aaron DeWitt of Total Energy during Wishing Stars’ fundraiser “Send a friend a goat”.

The fundraiser is going on May 6-10. A $50 donation to the charity will get a baby goat delivered to a friend or coworker in the Tri-Cities.

Money raised will help grant wishes to local children with life-threatening conditions.