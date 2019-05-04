Surprise a Tri-Cities friend with a visit by a baby goat for a good cause

Sheriff sends baby goat to court. She was charged with being too cute Wishing Star Foundation is holding its annual fundraiser called "Send a Friend a Goat." The money raised goes to grant wishes to Tri-City children, ages 3 to 21, with life-threatening illnesses. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wishing Star Foundation is holding its annual fundraiser called "Send a Friend a Goat." The money raised goes to grant wishes to Tri-City children, ages 3 to 21, with life-threatening illnesses.

Baby goats will be making surprise visits to raise money for Wishing Star.

A $50 donation to the charity will get a baby goat delivered to a friend or coworker in the Tri-Cities or nearby area from May 6-10.

The recipient will be asked to make a donation of any amount to pay for the removal of the goat.

Anyone can buy “goat insurance” for $100 to prevent a surprise visit.

Go to www.sendafriendagoat.com to purchase a goat delivery or buy insurance.

Wishing Star has 26 children with life-threatening conditions in Washington state waiting for their wishes to be granted, according to the organization.