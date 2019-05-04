Local
Surprise a Tri-Cities friend with a visit by a baby goat for a good cause
Baby goats will be making surprise visits to raise money for Wishing Star.
A $50 donation to the charity will get a baby goat delivered to a friend or coworker in the Tri-Cities or nearby area from May 6-10.
The recipient will be asked to make a donation of any amount to pay for the removal of the goat.
Anyone can buy “goat insurance” for $100 to prevent a surprise visit.
Go to www.sendafriendagoat.com to purchase a goat delivery or buy insurance.
Wishing Star has 26 children with life-threatening conditions in Washington state waiting for their wishes to be granted, according to the organization.
