Digging in on Kennewick’s new urban village

Kennewick officials broke ground Monday on a major redevelopment project at the site of the former Vista Field airport.

It’s the first phase of what will eventually be a walkable neighborhood with homes, offices, stores, restaurants, parks and a canal-like water feature on 103 acres.

In March, the port awarded a $4.9 million contract to Richland-based Total Site Services to build roadways, utilities, sidewalks, a water feature and the other necessary, if unsexy, amenities needed to prepare land for future development.

Once the site is ready, the Port of Kennewick will sell lots to private developers, who will build according to the master plan and Tuscan-style concept laid out by the port. The lots should be ready next spring.