Planning commission weighs in on contentious Tri-Cities hilltop hotel and condo proposal

A Kennewick developer has hit another roadblock after the Kennewick Planning Commission voted unanimously against recommending a proposed hilltop hotel and condo project..

The six-member commission made the decision after a four-hour online hearing Monday night where about 40 spoke against changing the number of homes allowed on the south side of Thompson Hill.

The issue now goes to the Kennewick City Council for a final decision. No date is set for that vote.

Builder Jose Chavallo lives on top of the hill with his wife Tammy in a four-bedroom home that he has long envisioned replacing with a boutique hotel.

He wants the hotel to serve as a tourist destination featuring a spa, high-end restaurant and luxury meeting spaces — a place to get a drink and enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the Tri-Cities.

Chavallo argues he needs the zoning amended to high density because it is the only designation that would allow a hotel — not because he plans to build apartment complexes.

But many neighbors, particularly on the north side of the hill, are adamant the city should turn down the change.

Hundreds of pages of letters and emails, as well as comments during the hearing, reflected similar worries over increased traffic, high-density housing next to single-family homes and the loss of a neighborhood atmosphere.

The Panoramic Heights Homeowners Association is opposing the proposed high density residential development of about 40 acres along the top of Thompson Hill in Kennewick. The association created yard signs depicting the proposed area with a photo of buildings added to the hillside. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

“We believe that the proposed change of density would dramatically affect the nature and character of our community. We all purchased these homes with the understanding and expectation that the neighborhood would maintain its character,” wrote Panoramic Heights residents Janice and Bruce Boyum in an email to the city.

“Thompson Hill is a landmark that can be seen for many miles. A large apartment complex at the top of the hill will be an eyesore for a 100 years to come,” wrote Dave and Marla Brown.

Dominic Sansotta said at the hearing he understands the need for growth and high-density housing but doesn’t believe Thompson Hill is the appropriate location.

The Southcliffe development resident told the commission that there are a number of walkers, runners and cyclists who use the adjacent land belonging to the Kennewick Irrigation District. He pointed out that the project would create roads that cross those boundaries and pedestrians would be at more risk.

Multiple tries

Chavallo’s home was once a bed-and-breakfast and a winery for a time, but city zoning rules have kept it from being more.

Chavallo already has the ability to build single-family homes on 40 acres and has said he could build a restaurant with some additional paperwork. However, he would rather build 350 high-end condos that he believes will cater to retirees who are looking to downsize.

The Kennewick Planning Commission voted on the zoning change proposal for Thompson Hill to allow for a small hotel and condos. Jennifer King Tri-City Herald

“Our idea is to allow and to build something that isn’t being built on the south side — townhouses and condos,” he said during Monday night’s session. “I’ve said, ‘Let’s just do something a little different for residents who want a different living style.’ ”

The only speaker in favor of the project was Dennis Gisi, owner of John L Scott Real Estate in Pasco, who said he spoke purely from the standpoint of seeing an extreme housing shortage in Tri-Cities and the need for more diversified housing.

Gisi said that he sits on the legislative committee for the Washington Association of Realtors and they’ve been looking at solutions to encourage different zoning, as well as how to relax standards for condo developments because they can be built faster.

High density zoning would allow 1,100 units on Chavallo’s 40 acres if he built out to the fullest capacity allowed.

The city planning staff also recommended against the change, saying it is not consistent with the existing comprehensive plan that largely has single-family houses in that area.

Chavallo argues that Kennewick’s comprehensive plans lays out a need for more high density housing and more variety in types of housing, which he can provide.

“What we are trying to do is allow a hotel on this property,” he said. “It would be unique and be good for our communities.”

He first tried to get Kennewick City Council approval in 2009 for the hotel, but it was rejected. In 2010, the decision was deferred. And a year later the proposal was turned down again.

James Carmody, a Yakima attorney representing Chavallo, raised concerns about the number of environmental, geotechnical, cultural and traffic analyses required by the city that he claims no other applicant have had to submit for a comprehensive plan amendment.

He joined Chavallo in rebutting the arguments over potential traffic increases, saying that there would be no direct access through Panoramic Heights.

Still, longtime residents testified they’d already seen an extreme rise in traffic with more homes being built and the addition of Chinook Middle School and Southridge High School and adding a hotel would make it even worse.