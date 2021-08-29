Mr. Movie | ‘Candyman’ is scary but not the way you want it to be

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Colman Domingo in a scene from “Candyman,” directed by Nia DaCosta. AP

I don’t like “Candyman.”

It’s the Jordan Peele inspired, co-written and produced sequel to 1992’s movie of the same name.

The mumbo jumbo of the original — based on Clive Barker’ short story, “The Forbidden” — isn’t good enough for a redo.

That’s probably why one wasn’t done in the first place.

The premise of the original had a boogie man ghost haunting the Chicago housing project Cabrini-Green. Say his name five times while looking in a mirror, and Candyman pops up with his hooked hand and kills you.

Oh, goodie.

Like “Candyman” of 1992, I don’t like “Candyman” 2021.

It has the same premise and starts with promising Chicago artist, Anthony McCoy looking for an inspiration for a new piece of art.

It’s then he discovers the legend of Candyman. That leads to an obsession and ultimately, his destruction and the deaths of lots of people.

There is a twist or two but telling you that does not really giving anything away.

I don’t like “Candyman.”

It is a movie that probably appeals to fans of the original and to those who love what producers of these movies call, horror.

It’s not really horror. Chop-and-slash would be a better designation.

Horror — to me, and to most of my generation — is films like “Alien” or “The Silence of the Lambs.” There are many other examples but you get my point.

Nia DaCosta directs. She is known for her highly acclaimed art film, “Little Woods.” It generated a lot of interest.

“Candyman” will as well. She co-writes with Peele and with Win Fosenfeld who only has one Twilight Zone episode under his belt.

That said, chop-and-slash horror is not DaCosta’s thing. Nor does it seem to be that of her fellow writers.

“Candyman” has very little tension and — other than the frightening price of the ticket — there’s nothing scary about the movie.

Primetime Emmy winner, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (2019’s “Watchman”) stars as McCoy. He’s a very good, and charismatic actor who shined as Bobby Seale in last year’s, “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

He co-stars with Teyonah Parris (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Chi-Raq”) who plays his girlfriend, Brianna Cartwright.

They’re both excellent actors wasted in a boring sequel of a terrible movie done 29-years ago.

The saying of the name Candyman five-times and the violence that follows takes us back to fans of the original. You’ll love this one.

But I don’t like “Candyman.”

Each time I’ve said, “I don’t like Candyman,” I said it looking into a mirror. I have said, “I don’t like Candyman” five times.

That’s the movie’s hook — pun intended — and what produces the villain and certain death. Now that I’ve said his name five-times should I fear for my life?

If you don’t see a review here next week, the answer will be, yes.

That’s a ridiculous exercise to make fun of a really dumb movie premise. And that takes us back to the present.

You no doubt understand that I don’t care much for Peele’s version of what some consider a horror classic. I’m not among them and I suspect most of you are not among them either.

I watched “Candyman” so you don’t have to. No need to thank me for saving you the price of a ticket. Really. It’s what I do and is a service to each and every one of you.

Rated R for language, extreme violence and mature themes. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco, Queensgate 12 and Southgate 10 and at the AMC Classic Kennewick 12.

Rating: 1 out of 5