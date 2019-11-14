Mr. Movie: ‘Ford v Ferrari’ crosses the finish line in style

Great characters and a script to match drive this one.

“Ford v Ferrari” is about racing in the 1960s that — not surprisingly — doesn’t go from zero to 200 mph in a flash. Those are the average straightaway speeds at Le Mans. This is the race that Henry Ford II asked Carroll Shelby to help him win back in 1965. In those days no one could top Ferrari for vehicle speed and endurance.

Yet in 1966 Ford’s Mustang Shelby won it all.

“Ford v Ferrari” slowly, and in good detail, is the story of how it all came together. And it’s a ride every bit as much fun as blasting down a Le Mans straightaway at 200-plus.

On the racing side of things director James Mangold makes sure you know that these guys are flying down the track at warp speed. You get tons of cars on the track from inside them and out. His only flaw is the over use of cutaways where Christian Bale’s Ken Miles grinds his teeth, slams the car into another gear and hits the gas.

It’s a bit much but it works.

What really helps the movie get up to speed is the incredible acting and the chemistry of the cast. Matt Damon plays Shelby like a brilliant diplomat and Bale does Miles like a nearly uncontrollable loose cannon with insanely good and fearless driving skills.

No one does uncontrollable characters with quirky but lovable flaws better than Bale. He does Miles with head-shaking clarity. He’s the Yin to Damon’s voice of reason Yang. Damon is the perfect counter for Bale’s manic intensity.

Best acting accolades for both.

This image released by 20th Century fox shows Christian Bale, left, and Matt Damon in a scene from "Ford v. Ferrari," in theaters on Nov. 15. Merrick Morton Associated Press

The rest of the cast fit the story and the acting of the two principals. And they do so like this cog or that in the high test engine of a Shelby. Most of those kudos go to “A Quiet Place’s” Noah Jupe who plays Miles adoring son Peter, Caitriona Balfe (TV’s “Outlander”) as the driver’s patient wife and Josh Lucas who serves as the bad guy in the Ford hierarchy.

The taking of the possible checkered flag crossing best picture starts with the exceptional screenplay of Jez and John Henry Butterworth who wrote the James Bond flick “Spectre” and the excellent Tom Cruise sci-fi thriller, “Edge of Tomorrow.” They’re joined by Jason Keller of “Mirror Mirror” and “Machine Gun Preacher” fame.

This one is a blast from start to finish.

Their story and Mangold’s (“Logan,” “Walk the Line,” Cop Land”) ability to tell one helps “Ferrari v Ford” blast across the finish line and is all geared up, taking corners hard and fast, blasting down the straightaway and officially in the race for best picture, best actors, best director and best screenplay.

Oh, and if you love cars, and speed and this one gives you the urge to pick up a Shelby for yourself, the price tag for a new one in 2020 is $73,000. Used they go from $41,000 to $65,000.

So getting your speed fix will be much less expensive at the film that is this week’s box office best.

▪ Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some language. It’s playing at the AMC Classic Kennewick 12, at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.

▪ Rating: 5 out of 5