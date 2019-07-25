Mr. Movie: ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is a blast

From left, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Al Pacino in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Associated Press

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is Quentin Tarantino’s 9th movie. There are several things I want to tell you about the movie — parts I loved and things I didn’t like — but can’t because my reasoning for both is laced with spoilers.

Spoilers will be all over the web so be careful when reading about the movie online.

By the way, Tarantino is old school and is not as enamored with digital as the rest of the industry. I saw the movie on 35mm film. In areas where that technology is still available, you, too will see it that way.

Tarantino’s casting — as always — is canny. Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie get top billing and are three of the best actors working today. They are superb. So is a huge supporting cast that includes Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Primetime Emmy nominee Margaret Qualley, Dakota Fanning and Bruce Dern.

As always there are lots of award-worthy performances in Tarantino’s movie and no doubt their acting — and the movie — will end up on favorite lists and will be on the award lists at the end of the year.

Like most of Tarantino’s movies, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s” plot is all over the place. The film has four stories that blend into one.

The main story’s focus is actor Rick Dalton and his sidekick and stuntman Cliff Booth. Dalton is done by DiCaprio and Booth is played by Pitt. At one time a big TV star, Dalton’s career has hit the skids and Booth’s fortunes have fallen with his pal’s.

The actor keeps him around but he’s now only useful as Dalton’s driver and handyman.

Margot Robbie portrays Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Andrew Cooper Associated Press

How they deal with being has-beens is tangled up with mass murderer Charles Manson and his cult family. Actually, Manson is barely seen. The focus is the legion of gorgeous young women followers that hung on his every word and ended up — with Tex Watson — murdering actress Sharon Tate, three of her friends and a caretaker on Cielo Drive on August 8,1969.

Tarantino casts Robbie as Tate and follows her about Hollywood imagining the last few months of Tate’s life.

DiCaprio, Pitt and their co-stars benefit from Tarantino’s tight, tongue-in-cheek script. The movie is laugh-out-loud hilarious. At the same time, it is super serious. The best example is how Tarantino bathes Robbie’s Sharon Tate in light. She has very few lines. Her job — as the film’s doomed heroine — is simply to glow.

In all that light is a death lying in wait. It’s disturbing.

The last focus of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is Hollywood itself and — specifically — Hollywood at the beginning of the decline of its golden days in 1969.

Tarantino’s movies are an adventure. He takes a scattershot approach to movie making and often throws a bunch of things at the screen to see what sticks. This is why — for most of us — he’s so much fun. While you never know what to expect, you do know what you can expect is the unexpected.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” majors in the unexpected.

By the way, scattershot is a perfect adjective to describe a Tarantino plot. Ironically, in his case and that of Tarantino’s movies, scattershot is actually focused. In other words, there’s always a point to everything in his movies.

Even when there isn’t a point, you don’t care. The extra scenes — scenes often not completely essential to the plot’s main body — just add to the fun.

This one is loaded with them. Tarantino packs “Hollywood” with a dozen scenes that poke fun of the entertainment culture of 1969. Jabs are taken at classic TV shows, commercials and even Spaghetti Westerns. They include landscape dotting authentic posters, sets, cars, scenery and wardrobes. He even uses the Columbia Pictures logo from that year — the one with the lady in white holding the torch — to open the movie.

Brad Pitt, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Andrew Cooper Associated Press

While these things pad the length of the movie, they also add authenticity.

Tarantino also spends an inordinate amount of time shooting shots of feet. We won’t speculate on the why of the foot fetish. It is — however — odd. But it’s Tarantino and odd works.

The story nicely — and not so nicely — points out that once upon a time Hollywood mattered. It is still the traditional movie capital of the world but Hollywood’s days of studio rule when moguls controlled the fate of the industry, and the actors, producers, directors and others therein, are history.

That’s also part of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s” charm. It’s an homage to a long gone system with Dalton as the metaphor. He’s a victim of change; an actor whose career is on the skids. A household name in the 1950s, Dalton is pushing middle age and no one cares about him anymore.

In 1969, Hollywood was about to experience a similar decline.

This — and other reasons — are why I love the movie and why I am going to give it my highest rating. However, the Manson part of the movie and Tarantino’s take on the whole thing bothers me and is disturbing.

That said, it’s Tarantino, and few writers and directors have — and ever have had — a better time playing with the art form of movie making than Quentin Tarantino. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is no exception. It’s no wonder actors fall all over themselves to get into a Tarantino movie.

They’re fun to watch and it has to be a blast to be a part of one. In the case of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” for actors and movie goers, it’s a blast times 10.

Or since this is Tarantino’s 9th movie — let’s make it nine.

▪ Rated R for mature themes, language and extreme violence. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Kennewick 12s, at the AMC Classic Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.

▪ Rating: 5 out of 5