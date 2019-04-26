Mr. Movie: No spoilers here, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is a bit too long but worth your time

Avengers: Endgame - Official Trailer Whatever it takes. That's how Marvel teased the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, which opens in theaters April 26. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whatever it takes. That's how Marvel teased the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, which opens in theaters April 26.

‘Avengers: Endgame’

“Avengers: Infinity War” angered me. I liked the movie, but after sitting through two and a half hours of every conceivable superhero plot angle possible, it was shocking to discover there would A) be a sequel and B) the sequel would be a year in coming.

That year is up.

In the next few days many of you are going to hear more detail about the plot of “Avengers: Endgame” than you want to know. I hate spoilers. So do most of you. Some of you are going to read the details in reviews. Many will hear everything in accidentally overheard conversations.

Then there are those who are flat out mean and start telling you details when you don’t want to know them.

I hope no one spoils this one for you. There are lots of surprises, and surprises are always more fun when they’re — well — surprises. So as I sit here less than an hour after wrapping up the film’s three hours plus another 20 minutes of trailers and theater promotions, I’m struggling with how to review “Avengers: Endgame” and not give anything away.

It’s not impossible to do, but it’s tough. There’s so much I want to tell you but can’t; observations I want to make that will not be made. Making them might ruin the story. Let’s just say, if you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, don’t wait for this one to come out on DVD, or to be released to Netflix, or the premium cable channels, or whatever.

This image released by Disney shows Chris Hemsworth in a scene from “Avengers: Endgame.” AP

See this one in a theater where it belongs, and if you can afford it, catch it in 3D.

Two quick points before the review. First, this will no doubt be the top grossing movie of 2019. It can’t miss. Second, like all superhero movies, it’s too long. It could easily have taken a half-an-hour trim to 45-minute trim and been just fine.

The length is all that kept me from giving “Avengers: Endgame” my highest rating.

“Avengers: Infinity War” left us with the bad guy Thanos acquiring all of the infinity stones and defeating the Avengers and their allies. At that point, he makes half of the beings in the universe disappear. “Avengers: Endgame” picks up the story from there.

It is five-years later and the few surviving Avengers — Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, War Machine, Hawkeye and Ant-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy characters Rocket and Nebula, and the newly introduced Captain Marvel — are trying to put the pieces back together.

This image released by Disney shows Robert Downey Jr. in a scene from “Avengers: Endgame.” AP

Hope starts with Ant-Man. He pops back into current time from the quantum universe and can’t figure out where everyone has gone. He’d been trapped for a short period of time at that level while years passed everywhere else.

Ant-Man is convinced that the universe can be restored to what it was if the surviving Avengers can use the quantum universe to time travel, gather the infinity stones from where they were before Thanos and then use them to undo what he did.

Or as Marvel puts it on its website: This is the grand conclusion to the 22 films it has done since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began in 2008 with “Iron Man.”

“Avengers: Endgame” like the first film, “Avengers: Infinity War” is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and is written by Christoper Markus and Stephen McFeely. Both films have the same producers.

This image released by Disney shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from “Avengers: Endgame.” AP

Combined, the two movies are five and a half hours in total. It is one story and essentially one movie, and the most ambitious superhero movie of all time. You might even argue it’s the most ambitious movie of all time in any genre. Every Marvel comic book and movie character are in the film. No one is is left out. The story is so complex and character laden that I thought at one point they might run out of them and stick a few DC Comics superheroes into the mix in order to finish the story.

The two Russos, the writers and the actors involved — and there are a passel of them — have put together a challenging story that would make Cecil B. DeMille beam. He loved long, detailed, effects-laden movies and no film, and a sequel in my memory have been more complex, or nuanced than this one.

This image released by Disney shows Chris Evans in a scene from “Avengers: Endgame.” AP

In a way, “Avengers: Endgame” is a time travel movie. Most time travel flicks make you wish you could go back in time and save the price of a ticket. “Endgame” has a good time with the premise, adds a few surprises, and cleverly wraps past and present together.

It also has fun making fun of the premise of time travel and how other movies have handled the subject.

Combine “Endgame” with “Avengers: Infinity War” and this is an absolutely brilliant ending to those 22 movies. It is also an equally intriguing beginning of the next phase of stories of the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A long journey is over. A new one begins.