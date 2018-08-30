Mr. Movie review: ‘Kin’ is science fiction — sort of

While poking around in an old abandoned building in Detroit, 14-year old Eli finds some strange beings in futuristic suits. They’re dead. It freaks him out and he runs off. Later he returns and finds them gone. A weird object that appears to be a futuristic, rifle-like weapon is left behind.
Eli is adopted. He’s black. His brother Jimmy isn’t black and is fresh out of prison. The ne’er-do-well Jimmy does some things that cause the two to have to go on the run. He is trying to escape a gang leader done by James Franco. Eli doesn’t know this, or how Jimmy happens to have wads of cash.
Telling you the why of both is a spoiler, so we’ll leave it there.
“Kin” says it is science fiction. But in a way the science fiction gets in the way of the brother-bonding story. The chemistry between Miles Truitt and Jack Reynor, and Zoe Kravitz who ends up involved mid-movie, is very, very good. Part of that comes from the fabulous storytelling skill of novice directors, and brothers Jonathan Baker and Josh Baker who base their film on a short subject they did titled “Bag Man.”
The disappointment of “Kin” is that you won’t know the point the futuristic gun, and what’s really going on until the sequel or sequels. It — or they — promise something Terminator-like.
So maybe marketing “Kin” as science fiction is a bit misleading. Let’s just say eventually it’s science fiction.
Movie name: ‘Kin’
Director: Jonathan Baker and Josh Baker
Stars: Miles Truitt, Jack Reynor, Zoe Kravitz, James Franco, Dennis Quaid, Michael B. Jordan, Lily Gao, Carrie Coon, Ian Mathews, Gavin Fox
Mr. Movie rating: 4 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
