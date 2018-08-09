Mr. Movie review: ‘Dog Days’ nothing to howl about

People enthralled by dogs will completely buy this movie. They’ll walk out of the theater with big smiles on their faces, gushing positive adjectives about cuddly canines and how criminal it is for someone — like me — to not feel the same.
Don’t get me wrong: I love dogs. I just don’t love dog movies.
In this case, dogs bring together a single woman and a single man, two couples and a single man, and a widower and a pizza delivery boy in a film with all the personality of those old TV shows “Love, American Style” and “Love Boat.” For a little flavor, a bit of “Fantasy Island” is added to the recipe.
Looking at the film from that angle, and considering it’s not at sea, we’ll tab this “Dogs, American Style.” Two of the film’s too many threads almost work. One is a dog being babysat by the undependable brother of a woman with twin babies. He and the dog have some quality screen time. The big payoff comes via the widower and the pizza kid and one of the couples.
Unfortunately, you have to wade through too much — to put it delicately — dog doo-doo to get there.
Movie name: ‘Dog Days’
Director: Ken Marino
Stars: Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wolfard, Ron Cephas Jones, Lauren Lapkis, Eva Longoria, Adam Pally, Thomas Lennon
Mr. Movie rating: 2 stars
Rated PG for mature themes. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
