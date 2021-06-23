Benton Franklin Fair

One day only. Tri-Cities fair carnival wristband sale is today

The 2021 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo in Kennewick is set for Aug. 24-28. A one-day sale of $10 off wristbands for unlimited rides is June 23.
Kennewick, WA

Fairgoers have until 8 p.m. Wednesday night to save $10 off a carnival wristband for this summer’s Benton Franklin Fair.

The discounted wristbands for $28 are valid for a single day of unlimited rides any time during the fair from Aug. 24-28. There is no limit on how many wristbands may be bought per person.

The sale bands can only be purchased June 23 in person at the Kennewick Ranch & Home at 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

The Kennewick Ranch & Home also sells general admission tickets to the fair and rodeo, as well as to the concerts. Tickets also are available at the Benton Franklin Fair office, which has moved to 812 W. Washington St. in Pasco.

For more information about the fair or rodeo, go to bentonfranklinfair.com.

