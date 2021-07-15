2 rock hitmakers will heat up Tri-Cities and Walla Walla this fall

Foreigner will be making a stop in Tri-Cities, WA, on their Great Hits 2021 tour. Courtesy photo

Two hit bands who have been entertaining generations with their rock music are making their way to the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla this fall.

Foreigner will be stopping at the Toyota Center in Kennewick as part of the Great Hits of Foreigner Tour.

They perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 22.

The band formed by British guitarist Mick Jones in 1976 had many hits, including I Want to Know What Love Is, Juke Box Hero and Feels Like The First Time.

The group announced in June an extension of its tour after COVID forced last year’s shutdown.

Tickets start at $37 and go up to $295 for front row seats and can be purchased at the Toyota Center box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or through Ticketmaster.

Chicago in Walla Walla

Performing together for more than 50 years the Grammy award-winning band Chicago will appear this fall in Walla Walla.

The rock group will kick off the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days Stars and Stripes & Country Nights with a concert at 8 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds at 363 Orchard St.

The storied band with top hits If You Leave Me Now, Hard Habit to Break and Hard to Say I’m Sorry has been entertaining loyal fans since it started in 1967.

Chicago will perform at the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days on Sept. 1. The fair runs from Sept. 1-5, 2021.

Despite being nominated numerous times, the group’s only Grammy was in 1977 before it received the Lifetime Achievement Award last year. It also was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014.

Of the original seven band members, just three are still performing together — lead singer Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane and James Pankow.

Tickets start at $30 and go up to $95. The price includes admission to the fair and are available at wallawallafairgrounds.com

The fair is Sept. 1-5.