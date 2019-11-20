Listen for this Tri-Cities high school grad in Disney’s ‘Frozen II.’ He is Prince Hans

When “Frozen II” opens on Friday, you can listen for the voice of a 2000 Richland High School graduate.

Santino Fontana will be reprising his role as the villain Prince Hans from the 2013 Disney movie “Frozen.”

After Frozen, Fontana went on to win a Tony Award for best leading actor in a musical for his title role in “Tootsie.”

It was his ninth Broadway show and the second time Fontana was nominated for a Tony. In 2013 he was nominated for his leading role as Prince Charming in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

His television roles include playing bartender Greg Serrano in the first two seasons of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

Santino Fontana mug 2013 John Shearer/Invision/AP

The Fontana family moved to the Tri-Cities when Santino was about 10.

He was an early performer when the Tri-Cities Academy of Children’s Theater was launched and also played the Artful Dodger in the Columbia Basin College musical production of “Oliver” in 1994.

He attended the University of Minnesota Twin Cities’ Guthrie Theater program for classical theater training.