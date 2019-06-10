This Richland High grad just won a Tony for best leading actor in a Broadway musical

Santino Fontana accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for “Tootsie” at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

A Richland High graduate took home his first Tony Award Sunday night.

Santino Fontana, 37, received the award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his title role in “Tootsie.”

“I am from a very small town,” he said as he accepted the honor Sunday night on CBS. “The Tony awards were the only time I was able to see anyone who professionally made a living in the arts. It was incredibly important to me as a child.”

He thanked his parents, Sharon and Ernie Fontana of Richland, and his sister, in his acceptance speech, saying they always supported him and never told him no.

Santino Fontana, center, and the cast of Tootsie, performs at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday. Charles Sykes Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

He also thanked his grandfather for “telling me the power about storytelling and embedding that passion in me and telling me I can.”

The Tony is not all he is celebrating.

He said during the acceptance speech that he and is wife, fellow actor Jessica Hershberg, are expecting a baby girl. He told People magazine backstage that the baby is due Sept. 21.

This was the second time Fontana was nominated for a Tony. In 2013 he was nominated for his leading role as Prince Charming in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”

He may be most familiar to Tri-City residents as the voice of the villain Prince Hans in the Disney movie “Frozen.”

Fontana, who graduated from Richland High in 2000, began acting in performances with the Academy of Children’s Theater in the Tri-Cities, including performing in “Charlotte’s Web.”

In 1999, Santino Fontana was a multifaceted performer who caught the eye of more than a few show business folks across the country. Bob Brawdy

He performed in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” with the Richland High Drama Club and the “Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” for Central United Protestant Church in Richland.

Santino Fontana played Pseudolus in the Richland High School production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” in 1999. Andre Ranieri

He launched his professional acting career, with theater, film and television credits, after receiving a bachelor’s in fine arts from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in 2004.

His television roles include playing bartender Greg Serrano in the first two seasons of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and playing a recurring role as a detective in NBC’s crime drama “Shades of Blue.”





Santino recently finished shooting “Singularity,” a pilot for FX.

In the movie “Sisters,” starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, he played Mr. Geernt.

His other theater credits include playing the role of Moss Hart in Lincoln Center’s production of “Act One,” which was filmed for PBS.

The Broadway musical production of “Tootsie” is based on the movie, with Fontana playing Michael Dorsey, an out-of-work actor, who disguises himself as an outspoken actress named Dorothy Michaels.

Dustin Hoffman famously played Dorothy Michaels in the 1982 movie.