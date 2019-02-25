Sold-out Poundstone show is rescheduled. More tickets available

Comedian Paula Poundstone has rescheduled her perfomance in Walla Walla.
Snowy weather canceled her sold-out appearance Feb. 9.
She now plans to perform for two nights at the Gesa Power House Theatre to give more people a chance to attend.
But her performances will be delayed until July 26 and 27.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Reserved seating tickets cost $45 and go on sale March 4 at www.phtww.com or at the box office, 509-529-6500.
Poundstone has a wide-ranging body of work, from HBO comedy specials to her appearances as a panelist on National Public Radio’s “Wait, Wait...Don’t Tell Me!”
She’s also famous enough to be a clue in The New York Times crossword puzzle.
She currently is the host the weekly Maximum Fun podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.
Comments