Sold-out Poundstone show is rescheduled. More tickets available

By Annette Cary

February 25, 2019 12:31 PM

Walla Walla, WA

Comedian Paula Poundstone has rescheduled her perfomance in Walla Walla.

Snowy weather canceled her sold-out appearance Feb. 9.

She now plans to perform for two nights at the Gesa Power House Theatre to give more people a chance to attend.

But her performances will be delayed until July 26 and 27.

Reserved seating tickets cost $45 and go on sale March 4 at www.phtww.com or at the box office, 509-529-6500.

Poundstone has a wide-ranging body of work, from HBO comedy specials to her appearances as a panelist on National Public Radio’s “Wait, Wait...Don’t Tell Me!”

She’s also famous enough to be a clue in The New York Times crossword puzzle.

She currently is the host the weekly Maximum Fun podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.

