Local

You know this comedian from NPR and HBO. She’s coming to Walla Walla

By Sara Schilling

December 17, 2018 12:28 PM

Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Walla Walla, WA

Comedian, author, lecturer and actress Paula Poundstone will perform in February in Walla Walla.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Gesa Power House Theatre.

Tickets are $45 and go on sale Dec. 20 at www.phtww.com or 509-529-6500.

Poundstone has a wide-ranging body of work, from HBO comedy specials to her appearances as a panelist on NPR’s “Wait, Wait...Don’t Tell Me!” She even was a clue in The New York Times crossword puzzle.

She currently hosts the weekly Maximum Fun podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.”

  Comments  