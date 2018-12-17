You know this comedian from NPR and HBO. She’s coming to Walla Walla

Comedian, author, lecturer and actress Paula Poundstone will perform in February in Walla Walla.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Gesa Power House Theatre.
Tickets are $45 and go on sale Dec. 20 at www.phtww.com or 509-529-6500.
Poundstone has a wide-ranging body of work, from HBO comedy specials to her appearances as a panelist on NPR’s “Wait, Wait...Don’t Tell Me!” She even was a clue in The New York Times crossword puzzle.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
She currently hosts the weekly Maximum Fun podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.”
Comments