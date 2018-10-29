Their hip hop show sold out in Richland. Something new is coming this week

Organizers of the wildly successful local hip hop showcase “Pineapple Island” are at it again.
This time, they’re promising an out-of-this-world experience with “Neptune,” set for Saturday at the Uptown Theatre in Richland.
“Pineapple Island let people visit a different place. With Neptune, we thought it would be cool to visit a different planet,” said Travis “Ciivic” Rybarski, who’s putting together the event with videographer Justin Frick.
Showtime is 8 p.m.
Rybarski, a rapper, will take the stage, along with Kohl, Yel, Topp and the father-son duo Lone Wolf and Kub.
DJ Caddy is hosting.
It’s an all-ages event, with alcohol service for people 21 and older with ID.
Kennewick Mayor Pro Tem Steve Lee, whose Prohibition Glass is sponsoring, said “Neptune” is not to be missed.
“The last one was sold out and awesome. This one will be sold out and even more awesome,” he said.
Pineapple Island, held in July at the Uptown, drew hundreds and completely sold out — a rare feat for a local show.
It also raised more than $1,300 for My Friends Place, a youth homeless shelter in Kennewick.
That event “represented something culturally — all-local acts having a show so big,” Rybarski said.
“One (show-goer) was telling me that it finally broke him out of his routine. He said it was like getting to experience a different atmosphere. People in the Tri-Cities are ready to adventure more and experience new things. We want to keep providing shows where it’s not just music, but a whole environment you’re stepping into,” Rybarski said.
And that, in turn, can inspire creativity and even more new things for the community, he said.
Rybarski is an experienced battle rapper, but “Neptune” will mark his first extended solo set.
He’ll perform with a band — in a cool and exciting way.
“It’s all electronic sounds, but 100 percent live. There’s no backing track,” he said.
Rybarski plans to release some new music ahead of the show. Check him out on platforms from iTunes to Google Play and at facebook.com/CivicWashington.
He plans to drop a video on Halloween for his infectious new song “Polarpop.”
Frick directed the sleek, innovative video creation.
“I’m very excited. The song is really strong and the video fits really well with it. Hopefully we can get it to spread,” he said.
Frick also is excited about “Neptune.”
With the show, “we have a group of individuals who are very talented and close friends, so it’s special in that way,” he said.
And, “you can expect to go in and get a good experience with the music, but also a good experience with visuals. We’re going to have props, create a space theme. I’m very excited for that,” Frick said.
Attendees should come dressed in black and are encouraged to bring lightsabers. Glowsticks also will be handed out. Free body painting will be offered starting at 6 p.m.
Tickets to “Neptune” are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
More information and tickets: Facebook under “Prohibition Glass Presents: Neptune” and tinyurl.com/yce7ybgu.
