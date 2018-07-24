These Tri-Cities rappers put on the show of their lives. They may save lives too

A group of local rappers recently pulled off an impressive feat in the Tri-Cities: they sold out a large local venue.
And they not only put on a night to remember — they raised money for a community group that helps youth in crisis.
The July 14 “Pineapple Island” show at the Uptown Theatre in Richland raised about $1,350 for My Friends Place, the organizer recently announced.
My Friends Place is a youth homeless shelter.
The show featured Kyle Schmoetzer, known as Karma, along with Aaron “Topp” Loving, David Patrick “MistaDC” Chaney and producer Jon Timchalk, who goes by As-Is, on deejay duty.
Filmmaker Justin Frick also added some magic.
Travis “Civic” Rybarski organized the event.
“A sold-out rap show and we had no fights, nobody kicked out, everyone stayed late to help us clean — all love,” he posted online.
The guys got some help from Kennewick Mayor Pro Tem Steve Lee, a local entrepreneur and philanthropist.
Lee and his wife, Jessy, who own Prohibition Glass, pitched in $3,000 as sponsors of the show.
And when Rybarski and the Uptown Theatre donated more than $300 each from the event’s proceeds, the Lees matched that total.
Lee said that he and Jessy “make investing in the arts and the youth in our community our top priority, in anyway we can.”
They want to ensure local artists have the chance to “make it,” he said — something that helps the artists and also bolsters the community by raising its profile, enhancing tourism and the like.
“We think it’s important to lead the way and show people that now is the time. Invest in them. It will help us all,” Lee said.
Watch out for more events like “Pineapple Island” to come.
The rappers struggled to find sponsors apart from the Lees. But after the runaway success of the event, Lee received several messages from locals who want to chip in on the next big local event, he said.
Comments